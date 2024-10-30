The areas shown in Red contain over HALF of the United State's population. If our system of government did not include the Electoral College these red areas would run our nation. The Founding Fathers realized that large urban areas would pose a threat to our Republic over two hundred years ago, which is why the built the Electoral College into our system of government.

With those thoughts in mind, a very accomplished and intelligent friend said to me just yesterday, “We need to do away with the Electoral College and just have a national election. Just count the votes and be done.” I almost fainted, and then it dawned on me how differently my field of view has become when compared to ordinary Americans. I’m an info junkie, and if you read Ex Animo with any type of regularity you know that by now. And my interest are varied. So, naturally I’ve read a great deal about the how’s and why’s of our government.

The first thing I had to explain to my friend, as he gazed at me like a foreigner, was that the United States IS NOT and NEVER WAS INTENDED TO BE A DEMOCRACY. We are a Republic, which basically means we elect people who then elect or appoint those that actually govern. In a true Democracy, those people living in the red portions of the map above (if they all voted together), would control the United States. The Founding Fathers saw the down-side of Democracy, it’s called Mob Rule. So they created the Electoral College.

A great example of how it works is Georgia, one of the only Blue southern states in the last election. Look at how little of Georgia is actually Blue. It is fair to say that four urban centers, which represent less than half the land area of Georgia, now control the state. And that is fair and equitable under the Electoral College. But the counties that are shaded slightly Blue, or slightly Red are where the battle will be fought next Tuesday. The rest of Georgia is solidly either Blue or Red.

After a full explanation, and emailing him the photos above, I think I convinced my friend to embrace, rather destroy, this beautiful part of our government. The electoral college is the ONLY reason either Harris or Trump are spending any time in states such as Pennsylvania or Michigan. Without the Electoral College the majority of the American landscape would have no real representation.

