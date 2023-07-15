The premier of Easy Rider
July 14, 1969
It was a typical Monday in the Big Apple, but history was made that evening when the movie Easy Rider made its premier at the Beekman Theater. Starring Peter Fonda, Dennis Hopper and Jack Nicholson, the movie ushered in a new era of independent film-making, opening the way for a host of directors such as Francis Ford Coppola, Steven Spielberg, and Stanl…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Ex Animo to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.