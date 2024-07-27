Self-portrait 1889, thought to be Van Gogh’s last work.

July 27, 1890

It was on this date that one of Art’s most revered figures, the painter Vincent Van Gogh, shoots himself in the chest after a severe bout of depression. Van Gogh was actually able to walk back home after the incident, where he was attended by two physicians. However, the wound became infected and he died the following week at the age of 37.

Before turning to art Van Gogh had attempted to become an art dealer, schoolteacher, and a priest, but none of these worked out. Eventually, beginning to sketch and paint, Van Gogh was supported almost exclusively by his brother Theo, selling only one of the more than 900 paintings thought to have been created in his lifetime. The greatest embodiment of the “tortured artist,” Van Gogh paved the way for others great painters such as Jackson Pollock. While showing signs of lucid brilliance, the artist suffered greatly from bouts of heavy drinking and mental illness. Through it all, Van Gogh never ceased to paint. Like Sisyphus and his boulder, Van Gogh seemed to be fated to a life with paint and canvas. More than an mere obsession, painting seemed to be the life force that kept the man going.

In 1888, during an argument with fellow artist Paul Gauguin (the two painters lived together briefly), he chopped off part of his ear and gave it to a female acquaintance. What sane man could claim this behavior? After this incident Van Gogh was admitted to the Saint Paul de Mausole mental hospital in southern France. Ironically, this is where he did some of his most famous work, producing over 150 paintings during this period. “The Starry Night,” “Irises,” “Almond Blossom,” as well as his "Sunflowers" were all painted in France.

The 1934 book by Irving Stone, “Lust for Life,” is a superb account of Van Gogh's life. Based primarily on letters between the artist and his brother Theo, it is excellent reading and highly recommended. The book was eventually made into the 1956 movie of the same name starring Kirk Douglas, which won 5 Academy Awards.

Vincent Van Gogh died on July 29, 1890 in Auvers-sur-Oise, an artists’ village just north of Paris. It was here that Vincent van Gogh spent the last 70 days of his life, and he is buried in the municipal cemetery next to his brother Theo. Both graves and the village have become a pilgrimage destination for art lovers.