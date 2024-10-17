After Egypt and Syria attacked Israel on October 6, 1973, starting what came to be known as the Yom Kippur War, western intelligence was fully aware these countries were being supplied weapons by the Soviet Union. In response, the United States and her allies began sending arms to Israel, a move that did not escape the attention of Arab leaders. What happened next caught the West completely flat-footed, and changed the geo-political structure of world politics for decades to come.

On October 17, 1973, the organization of Oil Producing Export Countries (OPEC) declared an oil embargo against the United States, Canada, Japan, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom for their support of Israel. By the time the embargo was lifted in March 1974, the price of oil had risen nearly 400%, from $3 per barrel to nearly $12 a barrel. Looking extremely weak, and having few options, U.S. President Richard Nixon declared a “National Energy Crisis” the following month. Subsequently, U.S. consumers were introduced to gas lines and rationing, conditions not seen in the U.S. since World War II.

The hysteria around the “oil crisis” was fabricated to such a degree that Jimmy Carter stated publicly during his run for President in 1976 that oil reserves globally would run dry by 2011. You can see the clip of that speech below.

It is interesting that Carter promotes coal to lead America to energy independence. Unfortunately, the same “experts,” or at least their philosophical offspring, that convinced Carter the world’s oil was about to run dry are now railing about “climate change” and claiming coal is evil. Think about that fact as you weigh your options in the upcoming Presidential election.