I love this quote from Larry Bird, who if you aren’t especially familiar with Bird’s style, was known as one of the great “trash talkers” in NBA history.

"My personal rivalry with Julius Erving was growing. It's still the most exciting confrontation I've ever had at the forward spot. In my first couple of years, Dr. J was at his peak, and I was just starting to come on. It was a battle every single time. The most important thing I had to do while guarding “Dr. J” was to get help. When he started going along that baseline, you knew what was on his mind. He wanted to dunk. Once he got a step on you, there was nothing you could do. Any daylight at all, and the Doctor would jam it through.

"Some people said, 'You should just give him the outside shot.’ Well, when the good Doctor was on the left side, he had a very good bank shot, and I was scared to death of that, so that wasn't necessarily the answer either. Julius Erving also was a much better defensive player than most people gave him credit. We never spoke on the court. It was said I yelled things at him one night, but that was M.L. talking trash from the bench, not me. Believe me; I never said a word to Dr. J on the court."

- Larry Bird

