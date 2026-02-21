February 21, 2010

Eunice Kathleen Waymon (February 21, 1933 – April 21, 2003), better know to the world as Nina Simone, had a sculpture dedicated in her hometown of Tyron, North Carolina, on this date 16 years ago. The site was renamed “Nina Simone Plaza” at the time of the dedication. Beginning to play the piano at age three, she recorded over 40 original albums and her cover of Screamin’ Jay Hawkins’ “I Put A Spell On You” is considered an all-time classic. Listen here.

Nina means “little girl” in Spanish.

