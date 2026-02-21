The One and Only Nina Simone
A voice for the ages....
February 21, 2010
Eunice Kathleen Waymon (February 21, 1933 – April 21, 2003), better know to the world as Nina Simone, had a sculpture dedicated in her hometown of Tyron, North Carolina, on this date 16 years ago. The site was renamed “Nina Simone Plaza” at the time of the dedication. Beginning to play the piano at age three, she recorded over 40 original albums and her cover of Screamin’ Jay Hawkins’ “I Put A Spell On You” is considered an all-time classic. Listen here.
Nina means “little girl” in Spanish.
Jeffrey, I don't know how you do it. You choose artists that feel personal to me.
Nina Simone is one of those voices that stops me in my tracks. I get the same reaction: goosebumps, awe, and feeling overwhelmed by her force. It's not just singing; she tells the truth, whether you're ready or not.
I love that you mention her hometown and the dedication in Tryon, North Carolina. There's a quiet beauty in honoring her where she started.
Her version of I Put a Spell on You still amazes me, even knowing it was by Screamin’ Jay Hawkins. She made it her own—dark, intimate, fearless.
Thanks for another piece that reminds me why she’s stayed with me for so long. You picked another favorite of mine. 😊