Want a really good trivia question? Ask someone to name the oldest ship in the U.S. Navy. Or take it a step further and ask what is the oldest naval ship in the world still afloat? The answer would be the same – the United States Ship Constitution, also known as “Old Ironsides”.

The U.S.S. Constitution sails on August 19, 2012 in Boston Harbor.

Built in Boston and launched in 1797 along with five sister ships under the direction of President George Washington, the USS Constitution is the oldest commissioned naval vessel afloat in the world today. Retired from active service in 1881, the Constitution was designated a museum ship in 1907. In 1934, she completed a three-year, 90-port international tour of nations, and she sailed under her own power for her 200th birthday in 1997. Her last trip to sea was in August 2012 to commemorate the 200th anniversary of her victory over the HMS Guerriere. Today she rests in Boston Harbor with a thirty-man crew on standby.

It was During the War of 1812 that the Constitution gained fame, as well as her moniker “Old Ironsides,” which was a nod to her brilliant construction. Under the command of Captain Isaac Hull off the coast of Nova Scotia on August 2, 1812, the Constitution was attacked by the HMS Guerriere. As the battle commenced, it became apparent that the Constitution’s thick hull, composed of white oak planking and live oak frames backed by thick sheets of copper, was resilient enough to repel enemy cannonballs. The cannonballs thrown against her, some at close range, merely bounced off her sides and into the water. During the engagement, an American sailor was heard exclaiming, “Huzza! Her sides are made of iron! See where the shots fall out!”

Painting of the U.S.S. Constitution doing battle with the H.M.S. Guerriere by John Russell

The Constitution went on to sink the Guerriere and capture what remained of her captain and crew after vicious hand-to-hand fighting. Sailing back into Boston Harbor she was immediately made famous as the news of her victory spread like wildfire throughout the Atlantic. At the time, the British were perceived to own the most illustrious naval fleet in the world.

The only naval ship in existence that rivals the Constitution is the HMS Victory, which was the flagship of British Captain Horatio Nelson. The Victory is indeed older than the Constitution, but she happens to be dry docked in Portsmouth, England, and hasn’t ridden the sea in over 100 years. A fact that begs the question, can a ship that rest upon “terra firma” even be referred to as a naval vessel anymore?