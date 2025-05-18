Enzo Mallorca has long loved his time with dolphins.

Legend says that world-renowned free-diver Enzo Mallorca, an Italian by birth, was diving off the coast of Syracuse in his native country when something very strange happened. On the day in question, Mallorca was accompanied by his daughter Rossana, who had remained on their boat while the elder Mallorca was trying out some new equipment. Suddenly, while coming to the surface, Mallorca felt something gently touch his back under the water. When he turned around, he saw a very excited dolphin, but it clearly the creature was in no mood to play. After a short period of reflection, it dawned on Mallorca that the mammal was trying to communicate something.

Beginning to swim with the dolphin, the graceful mammal plunged into the depths with Enzo Mallorca following. Near the bottom in about 20 to 25 feet of water, he discovered another dolphin that had gotten trapped in an abandoned fishing net. The tangled dolphin was fighting for its life.

Enzo Mallorca and his daughter Rossana

Surfacing as quickly as possible, Mallorca Enzo called his daughter to pass him a diving knife and quickly managed to swim back down and free the animal. The dolphin, exhausted and close to drowning, emitted a scream, something Enzo would later describe as sounding eerily human. Since a dolphin can only hold its breath for about ten minutes, the one that Mallorca saved was dangerously close to its limit. Helping the dolphin to the surface, Mallorca unexpectedly discovered that the dolphin was a female, and within minutes she gave birth to a baby dolphin while the father dolphin swam around in circles. Afterward, the grateful female swam to Enzo, touched his cheek in a gesture that resembled a grateful kiss, and disappeared with her little family into the sea.

After the experience, Mallorca Enzo reflected with the following words: “Until man learns to respect nature and understand the language of animals, he will never realize his rightful place on Earth.”

The incident is a reminder of nature's intelligence and our responsibility to protect it.

