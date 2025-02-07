Earthquake sites through the years surrounding the New Madrid Fault Line, which is shown as an elliptical area in tan

February 7, 1812

The town of New Madrid, Missouri was destroyed by an earthquake believed to have ranged between a magnitude of 7.4 to 8.6 on the Richter scale. The earthquake remains today the largest recorded earthquake east of the Rocky Mountains. The power of the quake destroyed dozens of structures in St. Louis, some 165 miles away.

The central Mississippi valley is home to the New Madrid Fault Line, which is detailed in the image above. The earthquake was the last of four to hit the area beginning on December 14, 1811, and by far the most violent. Uplift along the Mississippi River created waves that reversed the flow of water and caused the formation of Reelfoot Lake in Tennessee. Scientific readings have shown that the area is still quite active, and there is every reason to believe that another major earthquake will strike the area in the years to come.

The Indian prophet and respected leader Tecumseh was 50 miles north of the quake’s epicenter and used the calamity to sow dissent among natives during the War of 1812. Tucumseh was a believer in the “Old Ways” and rejected European elements of society. He convinced a great many Indians that the earthquakes were signs from the Great Spirit to turn their backs on the European ways and revert to traditional forms of living.

The British had convinced Tecumseh that their settlements would never move east of the Appalachian Mountains, and the leader recruited natives from the Ohio River valley down through Alabama to fight with them against the Americans. The rift with the Red Sticks culminated with the Battle of Horseshoe Bend in 1814, where they were defeated by General Andrew Jackson and his American forces.

