What was it about Warren Zevon that was so fascinating, so inherently cool? Revered by musicians, the man is almost unknown to mainstream music fans, save the most popular song of his career. If you happen to be familiar with the trajectory of his life, then it goes without saying that Zevon was one of a special breed, walking the thin line between charming and irreverent with the grace of a ballerina.

He was a favorite of David Letterman, who told reporter Alan Siegel that he began following Zevon in 1981 because he was “crazy and fascinating.” After almost a dozen visits, some as band leader in the absence of Paul Shaffer, Zevon made his final Late Show with David Letterman appearance on October 30, 2002, only two months after being diagnosed with terminal lung cancer. The episode is one of Letterman’s highest rated shows, and the humor Zevon exhibited under the circumstances has only added to his legend. In summing up his situation, and the frail nature of life, Zevon said only this, “You are reminded to enjoy every sandwich and every minute playing with the guys and being with the kids.” Enjoy every sandwich, that sums up Warren Zevon.

Born in Chicago to a mob-connected, bookie father, and a Mormon mother, Warren Zevon’s life was a study in contrasts. Following the divorce of his parents, Warren moved to California with his mother. Always showing a talent for music, he studied classical music during his youth, and even spent some time in his teens with the celebrated composer Igor Stravinsky. Leaving school at the tender age of sixteen, he headed east, landing in New York City just as the folk scene was dying and Bob Dylan was going electric. During his early years, Zevon had more success as a writer than a performer, penning a couple of songs for the Turtles and landing a song on the soundtrack for 1969’s hit movie Midnight Cowboy. That same year, his solo debut, Wanted Dead or Alive was released to little notice and he made ends meet by touring as the keyboard player for the Everly Brothers.

In the mid '70's Warren relocated to southern California and things started to fall into place. He got tight with Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham just as the couple were getting into Fleetwood Mac. He met and worked with Jackson Browne, who introduced him to Don Henley and Glenn Frey just as they were forming the Eagles. It was Jackson Browne who produced his self-titled, major label debut in 1976. Browne also signed on to co-produce the follow-up, 1978's Excitable Boy, with Waddy Wachtel.

It was with Excitable Boy where Warren Zevon’s star rose to its zenith. Three songs off that album are classics, “Werewolves of London,” “Lawyers, Guns, and Money,” and “Roland the Headless Thompson Gunner”. Of course, none of Warren Zevon’s compositions come close to being a unique as “Werewolves of London,” a song that rose to number 21 on the Billboard 100 and was suggested by one of the Everly Brothers as a joke. It was written in quick moment of lightheartedness with Zevon’s wife writing the lyrics down in shorthand. Jackson Browne was working with Zevon during this period and began playing the song live even before Zevon recorded it on vinyl. The story of the song is so entertaining that I’ve dropped a link down below for the full story.

After a cult following that lasted 25 years, which saw him make an album with the members of REM calling themselves the Hindu Love Gods (with a marvelous cover of Prince’s “Raspberry Beret”) it is safe to say that Warren Zevon is certainly a “musicians’ musician”. Zevon finally lost his bought with mesothelioma cancer in 2003 but made music to the very end.

In a sad twist, he was nominated for the Rock ‘n Roll Hall of Fame in 2022 but was not elected, even with the support of Billy Joel, Tom Petty, Bruce Springsteen, and many of the artist mentioned in this article. But does that really matter? No, not really. Warren Zevon was never a guy to follow the crowd, and his life was a testament to the free living that eventually took his life. Just remember folks, “enjoy every sandwich.”