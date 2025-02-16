It was late August 1970, when a now legendary recording sessions began at Criteria Studios in Miami, Florida. The man leading the effort was former Yardbirds and Cream guitarist Eric Clapton, who had most recently been performing with a group of musicians under the name Derek and the Dominos. Some of those musicians would be joining Clapton in the studio, such as ex-Delaney & Bonnie band members Jim Gordon (drums), and Carl Radle (bass). Also included was keyboardist/singer Bobby Whitlock, and in a surprise move later that week Allman Brothers guitarist Duane Allman would join in on the fun. The double album they completed over the next month would be the legendary Layla and Other Assorted Love Songs.

Playing around town under another name was not unusual for big-time musicians who wanted a break from the huge crowds and circus atmosphere of touring, but recording an album anonymously was a big step for Eric Clapton, and a huge gamble for Atlantic Records. Tired of the mega-limelight and chaos that went with the supergroup Cream, the withdrawn Clapton wanted to put together a record where the music stood on its own. That was all fine and dandy in fantasyland, but Atlantic Records freaked out when Clapton insisted that neither his name nor image appear on the cover. After all, Atlantic was interested in “selling” music, not “making” music.

There was a great deal of confusion as to what was really going on. Remember, this is way before MTV and the internet. About the only way to disseminate news in the music world was through your local record store, or an issue of Rolling Stone magazine. To increase sales and take advantage of Clapton’s star power, Atlantic put stickers on the shrink wrap cover that read, "Derek is Eric". The move pissed Clapton off, but Atlantic would not budge and he lived with it.

Eric Clapton and Duane Allman in Miami 1970

The centerpiece of the album was the song “Layla,” a composition written by Clapton with Dominos drummer Jim Gordon, which was about Clapton’s forbidden love for the wife of close friend George Harrison, the extremely beautiful Pattie Boyd, who would become Clapton’s wife years later, but that’s another story.

“Layla” was inspired by Clapton’s reading of a classic Persian love story, the epic poem Layla and Majnun which follows childhood friends who share a passionate love but cannot be married. Both Layla and Majnun die from heartbreak. With all this emotion boiling behind the scenes, Derek and the Dominos might have done big business had Clapton been up front about the nature of the songs, his personal feelings about this forbidden, and his own personal troubles. Even if the object of his desires was not revealed, him going deep and splashing his name across the front of the record would have guaranteed success. Instead, the record stalled on the charts, much to the chagrin of Atlantic, who gave Clapton the “I told you so” routine. By the time Clapton agreed to producing an edited version of “Layla” for commercial radio release in 1972 some of the star quality had disappeared. Duane Allman was dead from a tragic motorcycle accident, and Clapton, entangled in a serious heroin addiction, was in no condition to tour.

The final sideline to the song “Layla” has to do with the “coda” that brings the song to a close. The word coda is Italian for “tail” and in the case of “Layla” it is the piano piece that finishes the song, a wonderful piece of instrumental magic that has now become almost as famous as the song itself. In the movie Goodfellas, this is the piano playing when all the bodies are being found around town, and if somehow you’ve never heard this music, just look it up.

It was drummer Jim Gordon that suggested adding it to the song, and at the time he was romantically linked with Rita Coolidge (future wife of Kris Kristofferson). Coolidge was a backup singer for Delaney & Bonnie while Gordon was the band’s drummer and Clapton played guitar with the band off and on. Coolidge and Gordon had been writing songs together for several months, even spending some time together at the piano. Gordon was a very talented musician, and while primarily a drummer, was also a decent piano player.

Rita Coolidge claims in her memoir Delta Lady that she wrote the music used for the coda in “Layla” as part of another song, one that she and Gordon put on tape and gave to Clapton while he was playing guitar with Delaney & Bonnie in England, several months before the Derek and the Dominos recording session began. Coolidge said in her memoir that she had almost forgotten about the music until she heard “Layla” on the radio and realized immediately that the coda was her work. Purchasing the record she quickly found that she had not been credited, but by this time she and Gordon had split and going after a star like Clapton would have been ridiculous. She also says that Clapton and Gordon were both heavy into drugs during the recording sessions, and that it is very possible neither man knew or remembered the origin of the music, or even if the tape still existed.

Coolidge’s story does make some sense because Gordon had a psychotic episode resulting in his murdering his own mother in 1983. During his murder trial Gordon’s attorney’s argued that his mental state should be evaluated, and he was later diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia brought about in part by heavy drug use. Gordon died in a California prison during 2023.

Maybe the entire saga of “Layla” can best be summed up by Dave Marsh, who wrote in the Rolling Stone Illustrated History of Rock and Roll, "there are few moments in the repertoire of recorded music where a singer or writer has reached so deeply into themselves, and for me, 'Layla' is the greatest of them." There is undoubtedly magic on that record, and it originated from a great many sources.

Since its initial reception, and despite harsh reviews at the time of its release, “Layla” has been acclaimed by critics everywhere as Clapton's greatest overall work.

