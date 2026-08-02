August 2, 1876

James Butler Hickok, better known as “Wild Bill” Hickok, was shot dead by Jack McCall in a saloon in the Deadwood Territory, what is now South Dakota. Hickok was an avid gambler and was playing seven card stud, a game where four cards are dealt up, with three dealt down. Hickock’s up cards were the two black aces, paired with two black eights which forever have been known as the “Deadman’s Hand”.

McCall, who had lost a large sum of money to Hickok the prior day, shot Hickok in the back as he played. He was tried the next day in an informal trial, as the Dakota Territory had no formal legal system. After falsely claiming that Hickok had shot and killed his brother he was acquitted and set free. In the moths that followed McCall consistently bragged about killing Hickok, especially when drunk, and was quick to admit to shooting the man in the back without warning. Protest led to a federal posse tracking McCall down and bringing him back to Deadwood to stand trial under the law of the United States government. Subsequently found guilty, McCall was hung and buried in an unmarked grave with the hangman’s noose still around his neck. Jack McCall was the first man legally executed in the Dakota Territory.

Calamity Jane posing at Wild Bill’s grave in 1903.

Wild Bill Hickok became a folk hero of the American West, known for his life as a soldier, scout, lawman, gambler, showman, and actor. His involvement in many famous gunfights while serving as a lawman were the stuff of legend. Hickok’s life was steeped in violence, having been born and raised on a farm in northern Illinois at a time when lawlessness and vigilante activity was rampant. Just prior to his arrival in Deadwood, Hickok made the acquaintance of Martha Jane Cannary, known to the world as “Calamity Jane”. After a colorful life of her own, Jane was buried next to Wild Bill in the Mount Moriah Cemetery in Deadwood.

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