My mother passed away over 35 years ago and the process of her death certainly changed me. That line reads kind of strange, almost like it should be a given, but its not. Death of someone close brings about a ton of emotion but it is hard to reconcile what is happening if you have never experienced emotional trauma. A real perspective takes time, sometimes years. Fully understanding and appreciating the reality that life is TEMPORARY is a big emotional pill to swallow. It is especially difficult (and even weird) when it involves someone that has been an integral part of your life since the very beginning.

The cartoon above popped up on my Facebook memories this morning. A post I made three years ago. While I LOVE the message, basically that all of us should be extending that hand to pull someone up that has fallen down, is the response it prompted from an old friend who read it three years back. I was just beginning my walk down the road of sobriety and he was battling cancer. In our own way both of us were “broken.” Both of us had experienced the love that small cartoon captured. Knew what it was like to NEED a helping hand.

Since our time in high school Life had taken us in different directions, but on the day he called we talked like it was the late 1980’s. He was upbeat, ready to battle, and glad there were people in his corner. We talked of the future like it was a given. Our last conversation, maybe six months ago, was altogether different. Resigned to his fate, he had become philosophical, even romantic in regard to the world. I’ll never forget him telling me, “Man, you know how time flies by, you’ll be in my shoes soon enough.”

That’s pretty heavy.

That friend passed away a few months ago, a victim of the cancer he was so valiantly beginning to fight all those years ago. So, for today, take a little time to think about time flying. Put your efforts into your legacy instead of some form of ego stroking. Lend someone a hand.

Think I’ll do the same.

