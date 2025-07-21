July 19, 1985

On a hot summer night in New York, rock n roll legend Joan Jett makes a call to her new friend, boxer Mike Tyson. She was offering words of encouragement to the up-and-coming star before his fight with Larry Sims. The 12-round bout was scheduled to take place at the Mid-Hudson Civic Center located in Poughkeepsie, New York. Although Sims was nothing more than a club fighter, Tyson was unexpectedly nervous because the fight was being held near his hometown of New York City.

Tyson was being groomed for a shot at the heavyweight championship during this period, but he was far from a household name. Meanwhile, Jett was easily at the peak of her musical career. The unlikely duo met in Los Angeles while under contract for a photo shoot with “InFashion” magazine. Tyson’s management team was promoting their new boxer heavily, sending him around the country for interviews and photo sessions that would expose the young fighter to new markets. The magazine issue was meant to feature stars of popular culture, picturing both Tyson and Jett clothed in black, holding guitars. The tone of the shoot is very informal, even playful.

Tyson and Jett formed a bond of sorts, talking occasionally on the phone in the weeks afterward. For some strange reason there seems to have been something special about talking to Jett pre-fight on this particular evening. Before heading to the ring, Tyson’s trainer Cus D’Amato, described his fighter as “very loose and ready to go” while speaking to a local reporter. After defeating Sims in four rounds, a very superstitious Tyson decides that he needs to speak with Jett before every fight, calling her his “lucky charm”.

This tradition is continued for over four years, with Joan Jett calling Mike Tyson before every fight to give him encouragement. The streak ended on February 11, 1990, the night that Mike Tyson fought Buster Douglas.

The fight that would become Tyson’s first professional loss.

