It was fifty-one-years-ago that the world of literature lost one of its most vibrant and original voices, the Oxford educated John Ronald Reuel Tolkien. Born in Bloemfontein, South Africa, in 1892, Tolkien’s father was an important international banker, but died suddenly when Tolkien was four. To restart her life, Tolkien’s mother relocated the young John and his younger brother to England to be near family. It was during this early period that Tolkien’s mother converted from Protestant to the Roman Catholic religion. Tolkien’s younger brother would eventually become a priest, and Tolkien would be a devout Catholic for the remainder of his life.

Tolkien at Oxford University the year before his death.

The young Tolkien showed an affinity for education at a young age and attended the prestigious King Edward’s School in Birmingham, England. Excelling in the classroom, Tolkien began college at Exeter, but his studies were interrupted by the First World War where he saw action at the Battle of Somme. Like many writers of his generation, the experience of war had a profound effect on Tolkien and the way he saw the world. He once famously told a interviewer, “The world is full enough of hurts and missed chances without wars to multiply our sorrow.” A wise man he was.

After the war, Tolkien completed his studies at Oxford and was offered a teaching position with the university’s English department. This was where he met his life-long friend and fellow writer C.S. Lewis, the two men finding a strong personal and professional connection that was strengthened by their ties to a local literary group called the “Inklings”. The campus group folded in 1933, but Lewis and Tolkien took the name and founded their own group that was made up of literary friends and university colleagues. This new group met informally well into the 1940’s at the now famous “Eagle and Child” pub in Oxford. According to Tolkien, the group’s name was a pun, meaning both “people with vague or half-formed intimations and ideas” and “those who dabble in ink.” The group sometimes met at the home of a member to read to each other their works-in-progress.

In 1937 The Hobbit was published, and Tolkien gave much credit to his literary friends for giving him the confidence to finish the story. Surprisingly to some, the book was illustrated by the author, who had also become quite an accomplished amateur artist. The Hobbit became so popular that its publisher pressed hard for Tolkien to write a sequel. It took seventeen years for Tolkien to complete the task, but the sequel was the magnificent trilogy The Lord of the Rings, arguably one of the most famous works in English literature. Many of the elements of The Hobbit were carried over to The Lord of the Rings but it also dives extensively into the mystical world of Elves, Dwarves, Orcs, and Men.

Tolkien’s original cover for The Hobbit

Contrary to common thought, The Lord of the Rings was not written specifically for children, nor is it a trilogy, though it is often published in three parts: The Fellowship of the Ring, The Two Towers, and The Return of the King. The work was divided by the publisher to reduce monetary risk in case the new work proved unpopular, as well as to make it easier for readers to consume. The books proved to be immensely popular and upon its publication in the United States attained a cult status that it still enjoys today. There can be no doubt that the entire genre of Fantasy Literature owes John Tolkien a huge debt of gratitude.