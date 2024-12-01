December 1, 1940

On this date, Richard Franklin Lennox Thomas Pryor was born in Peoria, Illinois. Whew! What a name. The world should have known it couldn’t hold a man with five names!

And after a rough start in life, (his mother reportedly worked as a prostitute and his father was in and out of his life), Pryor was raised by his grandmother, a rather prim and proper lady who ran a brothel. Never fitting in, Pryor was expelled from school at age 14, and ended up working a string of dead end jobs until he joined the military in 1958. He served in the U.S. Army for two years, but was discharged for fighting with another soldier. Always a clown and a cut-up, Pryor decided to move to New York City in 1963, beginning a career in acting and stand up comedy. The following year, he made his television debut on the variety show “On Broadway Tonight”. Several guest appearances soon followed on such programs as “The Merv Griffin Show” and “The Ed Sullivan Show”. During this period, Pryor’s act was modeled after two African American comedians he admired greatly, the legendary Bill Cosby and Dick Gregory.

Richard Pryor on the Ed Sullivan Show

Pryor proved popular with audiences and toured extensively during the 1960’s. Playing Las Vegas, he served as Bobby Darin's opening act at the Flamingo Hotel for a time. Then, Pryor reached an interesting career turning point. While playing at the Aladdin in the late 1968, Bill Cosby happened to be in the audience, and he was not impressed with Pryor’s act. He thought it too closely resembled his own, and Cosby suggested that the comedian “get rid of the act and just be himself”. Disillusioned and tired of the constraints and limitations on his material, and not really knowing which direction to go, Pryor took a break from stand-up comedy altogether and moved to Berkeley, California.

In many ways it was a major break to land in Berkley during 1969, as the counterculture movement was in full swing. Pryor met a variety of free spirits, including Black Panther leader Huey P. Newton. After almost quitting comedy completely, Richard Pryor decided to re-make his act, promising himself to be honest and genuine in all future work. After trying out his new material on friends and a few

agents, Pryor decided to go back out on the road and into the studio.

It was after this professional “conversation” that Pryor’s star really began to rise, and while he would always be controversial, millions of fans loved his albums and movies. His list of accolades includes an Emmy Award in (1973), five Grammy Awards (1974-1982), an Academy of Humor Award (1974), a Writers Guild of America Award (1974), and the first Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize for American Humor (1998). In 2010, he was listed as Comedy Central's all-time greatest stand-up comedian, and in 2017 Rolling Stone magazine ranked him first on its list of the 50 best stand-up comics of all time.