Charles Zibelman, known as the “Human Fish,” all greased up for an attempt to swim the English Channel in 1935.

Known as the “Human Fish,” Charles “Zimmy” Zibelman begins a six-day 150-mile swim from the pier in Albany, NY, to the 125th Street ferry dock in New York City. The date was August 23, 1937, and this feat was made even more amazing by the fact that Zibelman lost both legs in a trolly accident at the age of nine. A good swimmer at the time of the accident, Zibelman quickly found that his legless body provided enough buoyancy for him to float effortlessly, even while sleeping. This fact allowed him to establish many endurance swimming records that still stand today.

Becoming a fixture on the carnival circuit, Zibelman made his living doing swimming exhibitions and competed in a great many open water endurance events. He claimed the record for continuous swimming by completing 100 hours in a swimming pool in Hawaii in 1931. Noted above, he completed a 150 miles swim down the Hudson River in 148 hours, a feat covered by both Life Magazine and the New York Times. He tried three times to swim the English Channel but without the benefit of legs was unable to battle the swift currents.

More than anything else, Charles Zibelman was a crowd pleaser. He was a fixture at high-end resorts during his lifetime where his wit and humor were as unique as his physical condition. He could often be seen entertaining guests while floating on his back, casually drinking a beer, and smoking a cigar. Charles Zibelman was undoubtedly a special man, and he personified the ideal of never giving up, and making the best of any situation.