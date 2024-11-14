November 14, 1957

The existence of the Mafia is confirmed once and for all when two nosy state troopers bust what came to be known as the Apalachin Summit, a gathering of over 100 of organized crime’s leading figures from the United States, Italy and Cuba. The meeting was held in the quiet New York town of Apalachin, at the home of mobster Joseph Barbara.

It all began when two state troopers were called to a local motel to investigate a disturbance, but what really made them curious was the large number of new, expensive cars in the motel’s parking lot. The owner mentioned that the cars belonged to guests who were friends of Joseph Barbara, and that he was having a large “barbecue” that afternoon at his home. One of the troopers, Edgar D. Croswell, was aware that mobster Carmine Galante had been stopped by state troopers for speeding the previous year after leaving Barbara’s house for a visit. Croswell and other officer decided to head of to Barbara’s house and snoop around. They discovered that the real intention of the “barbecue” was to anoint Vito Genovese the new “boss of bosses” and to discuss territorial disputes.

Police photo of cars at Joseph Barbara’s home.

The two officers called for backup and quickly set up a roadblock at the end of Barbara’s driveway to check the names of those gathered. The roadblock was quickly discovered, and as word spread of the police presence near the property the mobsters began to flee on foot through the woods surrounding Barbara’s home. It was truly chaos, but several dozen mobsters were arrested for various outstanding warrants and parole violations.

Interestingly enough, only a few short months before the Apalachin Summit, J. Edgar Hoover, director of the FBI, had publicly stated that there was no such thing as organized crime. But, only thirteen days after the arrests were made in Apalachin, Hoover announced the beginning of his new Top Hoodlum Program, designed specifically to confront organized crime.