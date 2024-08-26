Women were granted the right to vote on August 26, 1920, when Tennessee officially ratified the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. Although the matter had passed in both houses of Congress a year earlier, a proposed amendment to the Constitution requires that two-thirds of the states ratify the amendment before it becomes law.

On May 21, 1919, U.S. Representative James R. Mann, a Republican from Illinois, and chairman of the Suffrage Committee, proposed a House resolution to approve the Susan Anthony Amendment granting women the right to vote. The measure passed the House 304 to 89—a full 42 votes above the required two-thirds majority. Two weeks later, on June 4, 1919, the U.S. Senate passed the 19th Amendment by two votes over its two-thirds required majority, 56-25, with 19 Senators, mostly southern, declining to vote yay or nay. The amendment was then sent to the states for ratification, and this is where trouble was lurking.

Within six days of the ratification cycle, Illinois, Michigan, and Wisconsin had each ratified the amendment. Kansas, New York, and Ohio followed on June 16, 1919. By March of the following year, a total of 35 states had approved the amendment, just one state shy of the three-fourths margin required for ratification. Southern states were adamantly opposed to the amendment, however, and seven of them—Alabama, Georgia, Louisiana, Maryland, Mississippi, South Carolina, and Virginia—had already rejected the amendment before Tennessee’s vote on August 18, 1920. It was now up to Tennessee to decide the fate of the women’s suffrage movement.

The outlook appeared bleak, given the outcomes in other southern states, and given the position of Tennessee’s state legislators in their 48-48 tie. The state’s decision came down to 23-year-old Representative Harry T. Burn, a Republican from McMinn County, to cast the deciding vote. Although Burn openly opposed the amendment, his mother convinced him to approve the measure during a passionate conversation on the evening before the vote. With Burn’s vote, the 19th Amendment was fully ratified, and women in the United States could legally head to the polls.