The last single to be released by the Beatles that came directly from a studio album was "The Long And Winding Road," a magnificent composition by any standard, but one that takes on added meaning when viewed from the context of the Beatles’ breakup. The song was written entirely by Paul McCartney but was credited to the McCartney-Lennon catalog, a tradition established between the two men during the very beginning of the songwriting days.

“It’s a sad song because it is all about the unattainable, the door you never quite reach. It’s that road you never quite get to the end of,” said McCartney in the book Many Years From Now, a 1997 biography written by Barry Miles.

While the “winding road” is certainly a metaphor for life, there is a real road in Scotland that inspired the song. Running along the eastern coast of Kintyre, road B842 makes its way through Campbeltown, a small village near the farmhouse that McCartney kept as a sanctuary during the 1970’s. The quiet drive along B842 was often a source of inspiration for McCartney during times of joy and trouble, and he was quoted as saying the entire structure of the song came to him while driving through the tranquil Scottish countryside.

"After a long drive, I just sat down at my piano in Scotland and started playing. I came up with that song, imagining it was going to be done by someone like Ray Charles. I have always found inspiration in the calm beauty of Scotland and again it proved the place where I found inspiration." Not thinking of putting it on a Beatles record, McCartney offered the song to Tom Jones on the condition that the singer release it as his next single, but Jones had contractual obligations that caused him to pass on the offer. Looking back today these facts are hard to imagine.

Paul McCartney at his Scottish farm in 1969.

Some of those troubled times in McCartney’s life began after the song was recorded by the Beatles as part of the Let It Be album. With the four members of the Beatles unable to agree on almost anything, the material was mixed and produced by none other than Phil Spector, the famous “Wall of Sound” record producer who would later be convicted of murder and die in prison during 2021.

John Lennon had this to say concerning Phil Spector’s work. “Phil was given the shittiest load of badly recorded shit with a lousy feeling to it, and somehow made something of it.” That’s a pretty strong statement and hard to know if that comment was based on truth or bitterness.

No matter, Phil Spector, who would later produce solo albums for both John Lennon and George Harrison, gathered up the master tapes for the Let It Be sessions and went to work. He took “The Long And Winding Road” from a simple ballad similar in form to “Yesterday” and turned the song into a more fully orchestrated production. McCartney had no part in the post recording work done by Spector and was livid about the changes. Unfortunately, the Beatles were falling apart, and the other members of the band voted against using the original recording on the album.

Left to Right, Yoko Ono, John Lennon, and Phil Spector mixing songs for Lennon’s first solo album.

Following the release of “The Long And Winding Road” on May 11, 1970, the song became the 20th Beatles song to hit #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 on June 12, 1970. Not only was it hitting #1 in a mere month amazing, but 20 #1 hits was a feat that has never been repeated by any band or singer to this day. In second place currently is Mariah Carey with nineteen (19) Billboard Hot 100 #1 hits.

For those not familiar with “The Long And Winding Road” here are the opening two stanzas.

The long and winding road, that leads to your door

Will never disappear, I’ve seen that road before

It always leads me here, leads me to your door

The wild and windy night, that the rain washed away

Has left a pool of tears, crying for the day

Why leave me standing here?

Let me know the way.

