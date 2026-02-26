I’ve always been fascinated by etymology, which is the study of word origins. Common meanings today sometimes have little connection to how a word may have been perceived a century ago. One such word is limousine, a French word with a very interesting past.

The term limousine, now so commonly applied to the automobile, is not a new term at all. It originated in the Limousin province of south-central France near the Massif mountain range. Traditionally, locals in the region wore a heavy wool garment similar to a cape, with a hood fashioned to enclose the head. The garment was referred to as a “limousine” as it became popular outside the province. The limousine was essentially the “hoodie” of its day, although some of these cloaks were highly refined in their manufacture, featuring unique piping and silk thread. In popular culture, the “Grim Reaper” is depicted wearing a limousine, as is “Little Red Riding Hood”.

During the early 1900’s, the automobile began to become the preferred mode of transportation for the European elite. Early automobiles were nothing more than open roadsters, four-wheeled buggies offering no protections from the elements. Eventually, a more luxurious automobile was designed, one offering an enclosed area to protect passengers from the sun, wind, and rain. These “covered” automobiles were quickly referred to as limousines in a nod to the hooded cloaks so popular across Europe.

A 1911 Rolls Royce Limousine in pristine condition.

So, they next time you pull out your hoodie on a breezy spring day to go for a walk or a run, just tell everyone you are “taking your limousine” out for a stroll.

