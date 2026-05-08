The first time I read this poem, around the age of 20, it struck me with its simplicity, the direct way it spoke to the idea of holding your head up high no matter the circumstance. New to Bukowski, green in the subtleties of poetic verse, I wasn’t sure what I liked about this man’s way with words but there was a fire in his writing that could not be denied. He held my attention.

Almost 40 years have past and I still love reading Bukowski, the man his friends called “Hank”. I hope you get something out of this gem that will motivate you to new heights, spur your weekend forward.

Never forget that all of us are potential champions, we all have what it takes, and the gods are waiting to delight in us….

Your life is your life

Don’t let it be clubbed into dank submission

Be on the watch

There are ways out

There is light somewhere

It may not be much light but

It beats the darkness

Be on the watch

The gods will offer you chances

Know them

Take them

You can’t beat death, but

You can beat death in life, sometimes

And the more often you learn to do it

The more light there will be

Your life is your life

Know it while you have it

You are marvelous

The gods wait to delight in you

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