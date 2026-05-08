The Laughing Heart
By Charles Bukowski
The first time I read this poem, around the age of 20, it struck me with its simplicity, the direct way it spoke to the idea of holding your head up high no matter the circumstance. New to Bukowski, green in the subtleties of poetic verse, I wasn’t sure what I liked about this man’s way with words but there was a fire in his writing that could not be denied. He held my attention.
Almost 40 years have past and I still love reading Bukowski, the man his friends called “Hank”. I hope you get something out of this gem that will motivate you to new heights, spur your weekend forward.
Never forget that all of us are potential champions, we all have what it takes, and the gods are waiting to delight in us….
Your life is your life
Don’t let it be clubbed into dank submission
Be on the watch
There are ways out
There is light somewhere
It may not be much light but
It beats the darkness
Be on the watch
The gods will offer you chances
Know them
Take them
You can’t beat death, but
You can beat death in life, sometimes
And the more often you learn to do it
The more light there will be
Your life is your life
Know it while you have it
You are marvelous
The gods wait to delight in you
Big fan of Bukowski.