The Last Quagga
Can the science of DNA bring it back to life?
August 12, 1883
The last Quagga, a sub-species of the plains zebra distinguished by striping that is confined to the head, dies on this date at Amsterdam Zoo. The name Quagga had its origin with the Khoikhoi tribe of South Africa, but because of the indiscriminate use of the term “Quagga” by Dutch colonist for any zebra, the true Quagga was hunted to ext…
