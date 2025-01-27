January 27, 1973

Colonel William Benedict Nolde became the last official American combat casualty of the Vietnam War on this date, the 45,914th confirmed combat death and the 57,597th in the total list of Americans killed during the conflict. In what today almost seems senseless, Nolde was killed by artillery fire eleven hours before the cessation of all hostilities in accordance with the Paris Peace Accords.

Born on Aug. 8, 1929, in the town of Menominee on Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, Bill Nolde grew up on a small farm, the sixth of eight children. After graduating from high school in 1947, he earned a two-year teaching certificate at Central Michigan University, which he attended on scholarship. In 1951, Bill married Joyce Fusee, a fellow schoolteacher. Earlier that year he was drafted into the Army, then volunteered for Artillery Officer Candidate School at Fort Sill, Okla., graduating as a second lieutenant. After serving in the Korean War, Nolde chose to make the military a career, and was posted to various locations around the world over the next two decades.

Nolde served in South Vietnam from 1963 to 1965 and following that tour of duty was sent to Italy. Returning to Washington in June 1972, he was asked by William Westmoreland, the Army Chief of Staff, to return to South Vietnam as a senior military adviser in the Binh Long Province. Eleven hours before the Paris Peace Accords ceasefire was to come into effect, Nolde was killed by North Vietnamese artillery fire.

While other Americans lost their lives after the truce was enacted, these were not recorded as combat casualties. During his time in the armed forces, he accumulated four medals, including the Bronze Star and Legion of Merit.

Colonel William B. Nolde was buried at Arlington National Cemetery with full military honors. May his memory never die, as he was a true citizen soldier and patriot.