Juliane Koepcke photographed near the crash site by her father one year after the crash of Flight 508

The name Juliane Koepcke may not resonate in your mind. A soft-spoken German citizen with a PhD in Biology, Juliane has spent most of her life between Munich and the wild jungles of Peru where her father ran a research preserve called Panguana. Juliane turns seventy years-old today, but it is the fact she is even alive that is so remarkable.

At the tender age of seventeen, Christmas Eve 1971, Juliane Koepcke and her mother Maria boarded LANSA flight 508 in Lima, Peru. They were bound for Pucallpa, a rough-and-tumble port city along the Ucayali River, deep in the Peruvian jungle, but their final destination would be Panguana, a biological research station in the belly of the Amazon. For three years, Juliane had lived on and off with her mother Maria, and her father Hans-Wilhelm Koepcke, along with several other zoologists. But the flight never made its destination, and Juliane Koepcke became the only survivor of LANSA Flight 508, the deadliest lightning-strike disaster in aviation history.

After a massive bolt of lightning struck the airplane, Koepcke's mother was immediately ejected from the aircraft following the explosion of a fuel tank in the plane’s right wing. In a stroke of providence, Juliane remained strapped into her seat and remarkably survived a fall of 10,000 feet back to earth. Landing in the dense jungle she sustained a broken collar bone, a fractured shin, a deep cut on her right arm, and various other contusions. Among the plane’s debris, Juliane located some candy and other foodstuffs which would be her only food for the next ten days.

Searching the area around the crash, Juliane found a small creek and began to follow it downstream. All members of the Panguana research station had been required to receive survival training, and Juliane was putting her’s to good use. The small stream eventually led to a river, and on the tenth day of her arduous journey Juliane located a lumberjack camp where she was eventually brought back to civilization.

Juliane’s unlikely ability to survive the fall to earth has been the subject of much speculation. Experts have determined that it was only possible because she was harnessed into her seat, which was connected to the entire seat assembly and part of the plane’s fuselage. All of this aluminum acted as a parachute or helicopter during Juliane’s fall, and she was also aided by a strong updraft during the severe thunderstorm, as well as the extremely dense foliage upon which she landed. All these factors contributed to slowing her fall.

This hypothesis was put forward with the later discovery that over one dozen passengers may have survived the initial fall to earth but died afterwards from either their injuries or exposure. This was determined by the building of shelters and other human activities that were discovered along with the bodies of other passengers. No matter the how and why, the fact that anyone survived a fall of ten-thousand feet is amazing. Walking for ten days to find help is miraculous.

Juliane Koepcke married German entomologist Erich Diller in 1989, and the couple now resides in Munich, Germany, where Juliane serves as the Chief Librarian at the Bavarian State Collection of Zoology. As you can imagine, much has been written concerning her life, and the movie Miracles Still Happen (1974) brought her story to the big screen. The documentary Wings of Hope (2000) was based on her story, and in 2011 she released an autobiography entitled When I Fell from the Sky: How the Jungle Gave Me My Life Back.