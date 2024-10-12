King Phillip IV of France orders the arrest of the French Knights Templar, claiming that during Templar initiation ceremonies recruits were forced to spit on the Cross, deny Christ, worship idols, and engage in indecent kissing – a not so veiled accusation of homosexuality.

The following month, Philip pressured Pope Clement V into arresting all Templars and seizing their assets. They were then tortured into confessing their sins and ordered executed. Many were burned at the stake, the most horrible end imaginable for a group that had risen to such lofty heights.

Founded around 1118 as a monastic military order devoted to the protection of pilgrims traveling to the Holy Land following the Christian capture of Jerusalem during the First Crusade, the Knights Templar quickly became one of the richest and most influential groups of the Middle Ages, thanks to lavish donations from the crowned heads of Europe, eager to curry favor with the fierce Knights. By the turn of the 14th century, the Templars had established a system of castles, churches and banks throughout Western Europe. And it was this astonishing wealth that would lead to their downfall.

King Philip was deeply in debt to the Templars and used these persecutions as an opportunity to free himself of this debt. The injustice was well documented and as Templar Grand Master Jacques de Molay was being burned at the stake in 1314 he announced to all present, "Before heaven and earth, and with all you here as my witness, I declare, I must declare, that the Order is innocent. God knows who is wrong and has sinned. Soon a calamity will occur to those who have condemned us to death."

This curse took hold publicly, and seemed to have come true after Pope Clement died a month later, which was followed by the death of King Philip eight months later after a hunting accident. The date the Templars were arrest, Friday the 13th, has now come down through history as a date to be feared.