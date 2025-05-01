The King’s Colors

May 1, 1707

On this date the Scottish Parliament and the English Parliament united to form the Parliament of Great Britain, based in the Palace of Westminster in London. The joining of these two governments is referred to at the Union of the Parliaments. The two countries had shared a monarch since the Union of the Crowns in 1603, when King James VI of Scotland inherited the English throne from his cousin.

The resulting flag of this union was a combination of the blue and white Scottish flag and the red and white English flag. The new flag (pictured above) was referred to as the King’s Colours. It would not be until 1801, with the addition of Ireland that the “Union Jack” flag (below), which has red lines added against the blue, would come to represent the union of the three countries as the United Kingdom. The term “jack” is a maritime word referring to a small flag flown on the bow of a ship.

View My Website