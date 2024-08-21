Back in the summer of 1981, Paul McCartney invited emerging pop superstar Michael Jackson to his home in England so the duo could try their hand at recording. During chance meetings in the past the two musical legends had spoken affectionately about a joint musical arrangement, but it was McCartney that finally forced the issue with a personal invitation for Jackson to come to England and stay at his home.

During the two-week stay, the pair recorded “Say, Say, Say” and kindled a growing friendship. McCartney, always eager to advise talented young people about the entertainment industry, opened a conversation with Jackson concerning music royalties and how to invest his money wisely. McCartney even showed Jackson his own portfolio of music and mentioned that he had been trying to purchase the Beatles’ catalog for some time.

The following year the pair reunited and recorded the song “The Girl Is Mine,” which became the lead single on Jackson’s Thriller album. Then in 1983, the duo again collaborated on the 1983 song, “Say, Say, Say” which was featured on McCartney’s album Pipes of Peace. It was during this final recording session that Jackson remarked to McCartney that he had taken his advice and begun purchasing music rights and receiving royalties. He then told McCartney offhandedly that, “One day I’ll own your songs, Paul.” McCartney thought his young protégé was joking, but that is exactly what happened.

The Beatles’ catalog was owned by ATV Music during this era, and Paul McCartney had been working on a private sale for several years with no luck. Most of the songs were co-written by John Lennon, and McCartney thought it only proper that he and Lennon’s widow, Yoko Ono, should own the catalog together. After years of Yoko Ono not agreeing on a price, ATV Music surprisingly put all the music up for sale in 1985 and Paul McCartney decided then to purchase the Beatles’ catalog himself.

By 1985 Michael Jackson’s career had risen to ethereal heights with the global success of his album Thriller. To say he was the hottest commodity in music doesn’t even do him justice, as the power of MTV had truly made him a global superstar. Using his entire net worth as leverage, Michael Jackson outbid McCartney for the entire Beatles’ catalog in a move that stunned the music world and left Paul McCartney devastated. It was a shrewd business move for Jackson, and an affront to McCartney, who tried to purchase the work from Jackson but his asking price was much more than what he had paid. In other words, no friendship deal.

“He won’t even answer my calls or letters,” McCartney explained in a 1986 interview. “The trouble is this, I wrote those songs for nothing and to buy them back at such a phenomenal sum, well, I just can’t do it.” In one of their few communications Jackson was said to have told McCartney, “Oh Paul, that’s just business.”

The issue came to a head in 1987 when Michael Jackson licensed the Beatles’ song “Revolution” to Nike for a 30-second television commercial. The three surviving members of the Beatles along with Yoko Ono filed a $15 million lawsuit against Nike that successfully argued that the Beatles’ music was forever linked with the names and likenesses of the band. In essence, by tying the Beatles’ music to an advertisement, you were essentially saying that the Beatles themselves were endorsing the product. There has never been another Beatles’ song licensed for commercial endorsement.