June 25, 2009

“The King of Pop,” Michael Jackson dies of cardiac arrest at his home in Los Angeles, CA. Jackson was fifty years old, and his death was caused by acute propofol and benzodiazepine intoxication, brought about by drugs that were administered by his personal physician Conrad Murray. It was Murray that found Jackson in his bedroom, not breathing, and with a weak pulse. Murray tried to revive Jackson by administering CPR, but the effort failed. Jackson was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.

The Coroner’s report concluded the death a homicide, since the drug propofol, which is typically used for sedation during medical procedures, was administered by Murray to help Jackson sleep. Murray was convicted of involuntary manslaughter and served two years in prison.

Jackson was considered one of the world’s best-known celebrities, made famous in part by his now iconic 1982 album “Thriller,” which went on to sell more than 50 million copies and is still the best-selling studio album of all time. At the time of his death Jackson had fallen on hard times financially, reportedly in debt to the tune of 400 million dollars, and was scheduled to begin his sold-out THIS IS IT tour in three weeks. However, there would be no worries for his creditors. Since his death, the Jackson estate has made almost 1 billion on music sales and licensing agreements.

