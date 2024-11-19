The Jeans That Started A Revolution!
Calvin Klein makes a 15-year-old Brooke Shields the poster girl for sex.
November 19, 1980
The tag line, whether splashed across a billboard, written in a magazine spread, or spoken on television became synonymous with the new sexiness of the 1980’s.
“You know what comes between me and my Calvins? Nothing.”
These words alone would have sparked a lot of interest from any fashion model in the world, but a 15-year-old Brooke Shields flaunting this much sex appeal was too much for two American broadcasters. It was on this date that CBS and ABC both banned the new Calvin Klein jean ads from their airwaves say the campaign was “too suggestive” for their viewers.
The controversy did nothing to dent the success of the jeans, which were flying off shelves across the country, while simultaneously making a star out of designer Calvin Klein. To add fuel to the fire Klein stated, “Jean are sex. The tighter thy are, the better they sell.”
In the year following the ban, Calvin Klein’s signature jeans sold an average of 400,000 pairs a week! Yes, that’s a week.
The advertising campaign proved two points about the American people that would be hammered home in the decade to come. The first, there is no such thing as bad publicity. Secondly, the American consumer had moved well beyond the all natural hippie look of the 1970’s, and was ready to put some fashion back in their lives.
This is what Brooke Shield had to say to the New York Post about this period of her life. "When I look at those photos, I’m still a little surprised that they’ve become so legendary. For me, it was just a great contract I worked on at 3 p.m., after school. The photo with my leg in the air: I just remember my arm hurting. You can’t plan on becoming iconic."
For many younger readers, it is hard to imagine how popular Brooke Shields was during this period. She exploded on the scene with the movie Blue Lagoon, where she played a child castaway alongside her male equally young companion. This movie was very controversial in its own way, and then she followed it up with this campaign.