A Fu-Go bomb found in Nevada.

Bet you’ve never heard of a “Fu-Go” bomb, or what the Japanese called the “Fusan Bakudan” (Balloon Bomb). These were rudimentary hydrogen balloons, thirty feet in diameter, that carried a ten-pound incendiary device along with an explosive charge that usually weighed about 30 pounds.

These uncontrolled balloons were launched from Japan as a means of attack against the United States during World War II, carried from Japan to North America by the fast, high-altitude air currents now known as the Jet Stream. The Fu-Go used a sophisticated sandbag ballast system to maintain altitude, with a timer causing the sandbags to drop at predetermined intervals. The bombs were intended to ignite large-scale forest fires and spread panic across the United States.

Between November 1944, and April 1945, the Imperial Japanese Army launched more than 9,000 Fu-Go balloons from sites along coastal Japan, of which about 300 were found or observed in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. Two balloons found in Michigan seem to have been the extent of their eastward range. The bombs were ineffective as fire starters due to damp seasonal conditions, with no forest fires being attributed to the offensive. Media censorship during the war prevented the Imperial Army from learning of the campaign’s results, but Japanese spies, it was later learned, communicated their ineffectiveness.

The most tragic event during the campaign happened on May 7, 1945, when a pregnant woman and five Sunday school children were killed after discovering a Fu-Go bomb during a Sunday afternoon picnic in southern Oregon. Not knowing what it was, it is believed the bomb was detonated by accident by the children’s curiosity. The deaths attributed to the single Fu-Go bomb were the only known deaths in the continental U.S. as the result of enemy action during World War II.

Memorial to the victims of the Fu-Go bomb in Oregon.

