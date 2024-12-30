December 30, 1903

The deadliest structural fire in United States history erupted on this date at the Iroquois Theater in Chicago, Illinois. The tragic fire resulted in the deaths of more than 600 people, with most of those being mothers with children who were attending a play called “Blue Beard,” during an afternoon matinee. To put the fire’s death toll into perspective, the Great Chicago Fire of 1871, which burned over half the city, resulted in just over 300 deaths.

After looking at the charred remains of the theater it is amazing that the number of deaths was not higher considering that the theater’s capacity was 1,600 and there were another 100 actors and stagehands present for the performance. Located at 28 West Randolph Street, near the police-patrolled Loop Shopping District, the Iroquois Theater was situated perfectly to attract women shoppers from out of town. The theater was billed as “fireproof” when it opened and was one of Chicago’s top entertainment draws.

The first problem with the Iroquois was its design, which turned the structure into nothing less than a fire trap. With only one entrance/exit at the front, and balcony seating that was accessible by only a single, broad stairway leading from the foyer, the Iroquois was a disaster waiting to happen. While the theater’s design was contrary to Chicago’s building codes, it was allowed to pass inspection due to corrupt politicians and a general feeling of indifference concerning fire safety during the era.

At about 3:15 p.m. on the fateful day, shortly after the beginning of the second act, eight men and eight women were performing the musical number "In the Pale Moonlight", when a stagehand knocked over spotlight that ignited a muslin curtain. Theatre fireman William Sallers tried to douse the flames, but the fire extinguishers installed in the building were nothing short of imitations. In his book Tinder Box, Anthony Hatch describes the extinguishers as “10 cents worth of baking soda in a 5 cent tube.”

In short order the fire reached the top of the stage and mass panic ensued. As the crowd rushed to escape, many patrons were trampled to death and corpses were later found stacked ten high around the theatre exit. It is estimated that 575 people were killed on the day of the fire, and at least thirty more succumbing to injuries over the following weeks.

The Iroquois Theatre Fire had a lasting impact on how the United States viewed fire safety and helped to propel Underwriters Laboratories (UL) to the forefront of fire safety. UL was formed in 1894 by MIT graduated William Merrill to help combat faulty electrical wiring, which was becoming the leading cause of fires in the U.S. After the Iroquois Theatre fire UL became heavily involved in rating garments for their flammability and also began a certification system for fire extinguishers.

Possibly the saddest fact to emerge from this great tragedy was that no one was held liable for the blaze in either civil or criminal court. Theater owners Harry Powers and Will Davis were initially charged with criminally negligent manslaughter, but the case was later dismissed due to the corrupt nature of Chicago politics. Over 100 civil lawsuits were filed against the theater owners as well, but these too were eventually dismissed.