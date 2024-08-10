August 10, 1897

Doctor Felix Hoffmann, working for Germany’s Friedrich Bayer Company, synthesizes the first pure and stable form of salicylic acid, what we now know as Aspirin. The only clinical trial for what was to become the most popular drug in the history of the world, was Dr. Hoffmann giving the compound to his father to alleviate his rheumatism.

The drug was patented by Bayer in March of 1899, and really took off during the twentieth century upon its introduction to the United States. The history of salicylic acid, however, goes back thousands of years. Found in willow bark, myrtle and a grass called meadow sweet, salicylic acid was used by the Assyrians and Egyptians to relieve discomfort 3,000 years ago.

Aspirin’s use for heart patients came to light in 1948 when California physician Dr. Lawrence Craven recommended an aspirin a day to reduce heart attack risk, based on what he had witnessed among his own patients. The Nobel Prize in medicine in 1982 was awarded to researchers who demonstrated the reason -- it inhibits production of hormones called prostoglandins. Prostoglandins are responsible for the formation of clots that leads to heart attacks and strokes, and aspirin prevents that clotting from happening.