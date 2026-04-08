April 8, 1918

Elizabeth Ann “Betty” Bloomer was born on this date in Chicago, IL. Her father was a traveling salesman for a tire company and the family eventually settled in Grand Rapids, MI, where Betty, as she was called from almost birth, graduated from high school.

At the age of eight, Betty was enrolled at the Calla Travis Dance Studio in Grand Rapids, where she was taught ballet and tap dancing, retaining a love of dance for the rest of her life.

At the age of sixteen her father died of carbon dioxide poisoning while working on the family car, despite the garage doors being open. This was during the Depression and there was some speculation concerning suicide. With her father’s passing, Betty’s mother joined the workforce, becoming a real estate agent. This change in family dynamic did much to form Betty’s character and views of the world.

After a failed first marriage to a childhood friend that ended without children, Betty was introduced by mutual friends to Gerald Ford, a lawyer and WWII veteran who had just returned home after service in the Navy. They married on October 15, 1948, at Grace Episcopal Church in Grand Rapids. After the resignation of Richard Nixon, Gerald Ford became the 38th President of the United States and Betty Ford served as First Lady from 1974-77.

Betty Ford was a very outspoken First Lady, speaking publicly about breast cancer, abortion, and alcoholism. In 1981 she founded the Betty Ford Clinic, a facility devoted to helping alcoholics and drug addicts stay clean. She was a passionate supporter of equal pay for women for equal work, and the Equal Rights Amendment.

In one of the most iconic moments in White House history, Betty Ford danced on top of the White House Cabinet Room Table after the loss of her husband to future President Jimmy Carter in the 1976 election. The moment was prompted when a White House staff member ask how she was feeling, and it was Betty’s way of showing the entire world what it was like to be a fighter and have Faith in the future!

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