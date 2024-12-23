December 23, 1972

The “Immaculate Reception,” possibly the greatest play in NFL history occurred on this date fifty-two years ago. The catch came during an American Football Conference divisional playoff game between the Pittsburg Steelers (10-3-1) and the Oakland Raiders (11-3) at Three Rivers Stadium in Pittsburg. The game was televised by NBC Sports and the announcers that day were Curt Gowdy and Al Rogatis. However, the game was not televised locally to encourage attendance. Many fans drove fifty miles or more to watch the game on television, while thousand of others had to hear about via radio or word of mouth.

With the Steelers trailing 7-6 on fourth down with 22 seconds left in the game, Pittsburgh quarterback Terry Bradshaw rolled to his right and under an intense pass rush threw a pass targeting John “Frenchy” Fuqua, a running back who had gone downfield on a pass route. At precisely the moment the ball arrived in Fuqua’s hands Raiders’ safety Jack Tatum applied a vicious hit with the ball ricocheting into the air. Steelers fullback Franco Harris just happened to be in the area where the ball was coming down and caught it just before it hit the ground. He then rumbled 60 yards for the game-winning touchdown. Harris had been the Steelers first pick in the previous NFL draft and played his college football at Penn State University.

Franco Harris (L) and a plaque hanging inside the NFL Hall of Fame building.

The term Immaculate Reception was a pun derived from the Immaculate Conception, a religious dogma related to Christianity and the Virgin birth, as the reception and its outcome seemed nothing less than a Christmas miracle for Steelers’ fans. The phrase was first used on air by Myron Cope, a Pittsburg sportscaster who was reporting on the Steelers victory. A Pittsburg woman, Sharon Levosky, called Cope before his 11pm broadcast that night and suggested the term, which had been uttered by her then boyfriend Michel Ord during a celebration at a local tavern. Obviously, the phrase stuck and is forever etched into the lore of the game.

Kevin Cook's book “The Last Headbangers” cites the play as the beginning of a bitter rivalry between Pittsburgh and Oakland, one that fueled a historical level of physical brutality in the NFL during the 1970’s.

The play has been a source of unresolved controversy and speculation for decades, as many people have contended that the ball only touched Fuqua’s hands, or that it hit the ground before Harris caught it, either of which would have resulted in an incomplete pass by the rules at that time. The play turned out to be a harbinger of things to come for the Steelers, who until that day had never won a playoff game. The team would lose to Miami in the AFC Conference game the following week, but would make the playoffs again in 1973. Finally, the Steelers would win the Super Bowl in 1974, their first of four titles in six years.

Hall of Fame players and coaches that participated in the 1972 Immaculate Reception game were: Oakland Raiders – Kenny Stabler, Fred Biletnikoff, Bob Brown, George Blanda, Willie Brown, Jim Otto, Art Shell, Gene Upshaw, and Coach John Madden. Pittsburg Steelers – Terry Bradshaw, Franco Harris, Mel Blount, Jack Ham, and Coach Chuck Noll.