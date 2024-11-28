Announcer George Hay standing at the WSM microphone for the first version of the Grand Ole Opry which was called the “WSM Barn Dance”.

November 28, 1925

What was to become The Grand Ole Opry started on this date as the “WSM Barn Dance” on the new fifth-floor radio studio of the National Life & Accident Insurance Company in downtown Nashville. Announcer George Hay introduced famed fiddle player “Uncle” Jimmy Thompson as the first performer.

Hay was an enterprising music pioneer who had helped found the very popular “National Barn Dance” musical program on WLS in Chicago. Hay was hired by WSM to put together a broadcast with a similar format, making a few changes that would hopefully make it more appealing to Southern audiences. Boy did they ever succeed!

The phrase "Grand Ole Opry" was first uttered on radio on December 10, 1927. At the time, the NBC Radio Network's Music Appreciation Hour, a program with classical music and selections from “Grand Operas” around the world was aired prior to the WSM Barn Dance. On the evening of December 10, as he was introducing the line-up for the show, George Hay said the following words: “For the past hour, we have been listening to music largely from Grand Opera, but from now on, we will present The Grand Ole Opry.”

View of the Ryman Auditorium looking out from the stage. The Ryman Auditorium is known as “The Cathedral of Country Music”

After outgrowing their original downtown location, The Opry moved several times finally settling at the Ryman Auditorium in June of 1943. The Ryman had originally opened as the Union Gospel Tabernacle in 1892, its construction spearheaded by Thomas Ryman (1843–1904), a Nashville businessman who owned several saloons and a fleet of riverboats. Ryman conceived the idea of building an auditorium as a tabernacle for the purpose of holding religious revivals, especially those of Samuel Porter Jones. It seems that Ryman had attended one of Jones' 1885 tent revivals with the intention of heckling the evangelist, but instead was moved to such a degree by Jones’ rhetoric that he had a Christian conversion.

Becoming a devout Christian, Ryman pledged to build the tabernacle so the people of Nashville could attend large-scale revivals indoors. It took seven years to complete and cost US$100,000, equivalent to almost $3 million today.