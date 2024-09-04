The city of Los Angeles had its humble beginnings when eleven families (44 persons in all, including women and children) arrived from Mexico to begin a new life in a land called California. Governor Felipe de Neve had chosen the site personally at the urging of sea captains Juan Rodriquez Cabrillo and Sebastian Vizcaino. These men had arrived in the area during 1769-1774 and were very much taken with the climate and beauty of the land.

The Central Plaza of Los Angeles in 1864

Governor Neve gave the new settlement the name “El Pueblo de Nuestra Senora Reina de los Angeles sobre El Rio Porciuncula,” which is Spanish for “The town of Our Lady Queen of the Angeles on the Porciuncula River.”

The Spanish style for towns featured a central plaza surrounded by a fortified church, administrative buildings, and streets laid out in a grid with defining rectangles of various sizes. Other towns that were founded during this period were San Francisco, Tucson, San Antonio, Sonoma, Monterey, Santa Fe, and Laredo. The new pueblos were an attempt by the Spanish to lessen the costly military support needed for the lands they controlled by establishing communities that would flourish through the application of trade and agriculture.

The Avila Adobe, the oldest residence in Los Angeles

The oldest surviving residence in Los Angeles is the Avila Adobe, which was built in 1818 by Francisco Avila, a wealthy cattle rancher and one time mayor of the city. The house is located at 10 Olvera Street in the L.A. Plaza Historic District.