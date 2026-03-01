March 1, 1936

After five years of construction, the Hoover Dam is completed on the border of Arizona and Nevada along the Colorado River. The dam forms Lake Mead, the largest reservoir in the United States, which covers about 248 square miles when at full pool.

Building the Hoover Dam took somewhere near 4.3 million cubic yards of concrete, enough to pave a 16-foot-wide, 8-inch-thick road from San Francisco to New York City. This amount of concrete is so massive, and generates so much chemical heat during the “curing” process, which is basically the hardening process, that the concrete structure is still curing today. To initially help in this curing effort, engineers inserted pipes through sections of the dam, allowing water to flow freely. These pipes dissipated the intense heat, acting somewhat like a radiator. Experts now believe the structure will completely cure by 2075.

If every human suddenly disappeared from planet Earth it is estimated the Hoover Dam would exist as a structure for 10,000 years! Talk about an architectural wonder. At its base, the dam is a whopping 660 feet thick, more than two football fields. Along the top edge the Hoover Dam is 45 feet thick. That may seem thin compared to its massive base, but it’s still nearly as wide as a four-lane highway. The Hoover Dam generates 4 billion kilowatt-hours of electrical power each year, enough to serve 1.3 million residents of Nevada, Arizona and California.

While the construction of the Hoover Dam was a dangerous job, and initial estimates were for the project to take seven years, there were ninety-six official fatalities listed during the five years of active construction. Contrary to urban legend, not a single person was buried alive in the concrete. Most fell to their deaths, were hit by falling debris, or killed by an accident involving machinery.

