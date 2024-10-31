October 31, 1926

Magician extraordinaire Harry Houdini dies on this date after being mortally wounded by four blows to his abdomen.

In a strange twist of showmanship gone wrong, the affair began of the afternoon of October 22, while the world-famous magician was reclining on a sofa having his portrait sketched. College student Gordon Whitehead, along with a companion, arrived at Houdini’s dressing room hoping to meet the man they idolized. After greeting the young men, Whitehead asked if it was true that Houdini could take a punch to the gut from anyone? Replying that it was indeed true if he had time to prepare himself, the excitable Whitehead, thinking that Houdini was prepared, landed four straight blows to Houdini’s abdomen.

Unfortunately, Harry Houdini had not adequately prepared himself for the punches and his appendix was damaged in the process. Despite persistent pain, Houdini gave his show that evening, but suffered extreme pain for the rest of the night. Attempting to perform the next day, after rejecting medical treatment, Houdini collapsed on stage and was taken to a nearby hospital. There, his appendix was removed, but was found to have already ruptured. With medical care still quite basic, doctors were hopeless to rectify the damage. Harry Houdini remained hospitalized until his death on October 31.

Harry Houdini’s funeral was held on November 4, 1926, in New York City with more than 2,000 mourners in attendance. He was buried in Queens at the Machpelah Cemetery with the crest of the Society of American Magicians inscribed on his tomb. In fact, the Society continues to hold a special ceremony each November at Houdini’s gravesite.