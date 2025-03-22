The story of actor Paul Newman, and his wife Joanne Woodward, is one of Hollywood’s greatest love stories, and easily the most admired union in the long history of tinseltown. Their time together was an enduring achievement, especially considering all they accomplished together, as well as in their individual careers.

First meeting in 1953 while working on a Broadway play, the pair later reunited on the set of The Long, Hot Summer (1957). Their on-screen chemistry quickly translated into a real-life romance, leading to marriage the following year. Unlike many Hollywood couples, their relationship was built on deep respect, mutual admiration, and a strong personal connection. This uncommon foundation, not just for Hollywood movie stars, but for couples of all walks of life, helped them navigate the challenges that arose from their massive fame and success.

Throughout their 50-year marriage, Newman and Woodward supported each other’s careers while prioritizing their family life. Newman, an Academy Award-winning actor, was known for his roles in classics like Cool Hand Luke (1967), and The Sting (1973), while Woodward won an Oscar for The Three Faces of Eve (1957), a movie that was held together completely by Woodward’s stellar performance.

Overshadowed at times by her famous husband, it is important for modern audiences to understand the immense talent of Woodward, and her amazing roles during The Three Faces of Eve. The film was about a woman who suffered from multiple personalities, and was based on the book of the same name by psychiatrist Corbett Thigpen. Woodward became the first actress to win the Best Actress award while playing three distinct characters in the same film. She was also the first woman since Bette Davis in 1935 to win the Best Actress award for a film that failed to be nominated in any other area. In other words, while the movie itself was not deemed that special, Woodward’s performance was awarded the ultimate prize in her profession. That, my friends, is the definition of a strong performance.

Despite all their success, the couple maintained a relatively private life, choosing to live outside the Hollywood spotlight in Connecticut. Their partnership extended to philanthropy, with Newman founding Newman’s Own, a charitable food company, whose profits supported various causes. While the name was Newman, the company was very much a team effort.

Newman and Woodward’s love story remained strong until Paul’s passing in 2008. Their relationship, free from the scandals and turbulence often seen in Hollywood, serves as an example of true love and commitment. Their legacy extends beyond cinema, reflecting their shared values of generosity, dedication, and deep companionship.

Joanne Woodward, who is still alive and active in her 90’s, has faced health struggles in recent years, but continues to be a symbol of grace and resilience. She was born in Thomasville, Georgia, which is only 85 miles east of where I currently reside. The house she grew up in still stands today. A southern girl at heart, I like to believe it was her “southern charm” that stole Paul’s heart.

