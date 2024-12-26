December 26, 1919

Babe Ruth, known to many fans of his day as "The Bambino", is sold "in principle" for $100,000 by the Boston Red Sox to the New York Yankees on this date. The actual legal transfer would occur on January 5, 1920. When The Babe left Boston for the Bronx, he already was a two-time American League home-run champion. Ruth bashed a major-league-record 29 homers in 1919, a mark he would eventually shatter.

This transaction began the 86-year "Curse of the Bambino", which lasted until 2004, when the Red Sox finally beat the Yankees in the World Series. Prior to this sale, the Red Sox had been one of the most successful professional baseball teams, winning five of the first fifteen World Series titles, including the first one. After the sale, the Red Sox went without a title until the next century, and the once lackluster Yankees became one of the most successful teams in North American professional sports.

The sale of Ruth was made in four installments, each $25,000 with 6% interest added to the arrangement to be paid in full on the last installment. Shown above is the first promissory note, dated December 26, 1919.