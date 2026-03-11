Ex Animo

So what? In the early 1700s, it was so cold in France that it was estimated 25,000 people died of cold and/or starvation, in Paris during a single month (January), and that not a single baby born that month survived, due to the extraordinary cold and the literal starvation which the population was experiencing. That was at the very beginning of what is popularly known these days as "the little ice age." Europe during the 1700s really was significantly colder than it had been previously, and is now. The intense, sustained, unrelenting severe cold, the massive crop failures, the starvation which ensued, were all instrumental in the final event of the catastrophic French revolution. There had been several dress rehearsals for that revolution, but finally the revolution which officially began in 1789 succeeded in overthrowing the ancien regime, not that that helped anything in the long run, of course.

