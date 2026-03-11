The Great White Hurricane of 1888
One of the worst blizzards in American history roared to life on this date...
March 11, 1888
One of the worst blizzards in American history strikes on this date, crippling the Northeast while dumping as much as 55 inches of snow in some places. From the Chesapeake Bay, and up through New England, more than 200 ships were either grounded or wrecked, resulting in the deaths of at least 100 seamen.
More than 400 people died from the storm and the ensuing cold, including 200 in New York City alone where life came to a complete standstill in the face of massive snow drifts and powerful winds. At the time, approximately one in every four Americans lived in the area between Washington D.C. and Maine.
On March 10 the temperatures in the Northeast were in the mid 50’s, but by March 11, cold Arctic air from Canada collided with Gulf air from the south and temperatures plunged. Rain turned to snow and winds reached hurricane-strength levels. By midnight on March 11, gusts were recorded at 85 miles per hour in New York City causing a complete whiteout.
Estimates revealed upwards of 15,000 people stranded on elevated trains in the New York City metro area, requiring ladder rescues by the fire department. Some people were even evacuated from the second floor of apartment buildings.
So what? In the early 1700s, it was so cold in France that it was estimated 25,000 people died of cold and/or starvation, in Paris during a single month (January), and that not a single baby born that month survived, due to the extraordinary cold and the literal starvation which the population was experiencing. That was at the very beginning of what is popularly known these days as "the little ice age." Europe during the 1700s really was significantly colder than it had been previously, and is now. The intense, sustained, unrelenting severe cold, the massive crop failures, the starvation which ensued, were all instrumental in the final event of the catastrophic French revolution. There had been several dress rehearsals for that revolution, but finally the revolution which officially began in 1789 succeeded in overthrowing the ancien regime, not that that helped anything in the long run, of course.