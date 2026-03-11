March 11, 1888

One of the worst blizzards in American history strikes on this date, crippling the Northeast while dumping as much as 55 inches of snow in some places. From the Chesapeake Bay, and up through New England, more than 200 ships were either grounded or wrecked, resulting in the deaths of at least 100 seamen.

More than 400 people died from the storm and the ensuing cold, including 200 in New York City alone where life came to a complete standstill in the face of massive snow drifts and powerful winds. At the time, approximately one in every four Americans lived in the area between Washington D.C. and Maine.

On March 10 the temperatures in the Northeast were in the mid 50’s, but by March 11, cold Arctic air from Canada collided with Gulf air from the south and temperatures plunged. Rain turned to snow and winds reached hurricane-strength levels. By midnight on March 11, gusts were recorded at 85 miles per hour in New York City causing a complete whiteout.

Estimates revealed upwards of 15,000 people stranded on elevated trains in the New York City metro area, requiring ladder rescues by the fire department. Some people were even evacuated from the second floor of apartment buildings.

