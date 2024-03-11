The Great White Hurricane
March 11, 1888
One of the worst blizzards in American history strikes the Northeast, dumping as much as 55 inches of snow in some places. From Chesapeake Bay through the New England area, more than 200 ships were either grounded or wrecked, resulting in the deaths of at least 100 seamen. More than 400 people died from the storm and the ensuing cold, including 200 in N…
