After six years and three committees, the Continental Congress decides on the final design for the Great Seal of the United States. The emblem shows a spread eagle with the motto "E Pluribus Unum" (Latin for “Out of many, one”), and was first used on an authorization for George Washington to negotiate a prisoner-of-war exchange.

The Great Seal is impressed upon official documents such as treaties and commissions, with the State Department routinely affixing more than 3,000 seals to official documents each year.

The olive branch and the arrows held in the eagle’s talons denote the power of peace and war. The eagle always casts its gaze toward the olive branch signifying that our nation desires to pursue peace but stands ready to defend itself. The shield, or escutcheon, was described by Thomas Jefferson as “born on the breast of an American Eagle without any other supporters, to denote that the United States of America ought to rely on their own Virtue,” in his original report. The seal shares symbolism with the colors of the American flag, and the number 13 (the original colonies) is represented in the bundle of arrows, the stripes of the shield, and the stars of the constellation. The constellation of stars symbolizes a new nation taking its place among other sovereign states.