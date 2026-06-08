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Jeffrey W Massey
1dEdited

Besides the ones mentioned, here are a few other notable songs recorded in Muscle Shoals: Aretha Franklin "Do Right Woman, Do Right Man" and "Chain of Fools", Arthur Conley "Shake, Rattle, and Roll", Clarence Carter "Slip Away", the entire album 3614 JACKSON HWY by Cher, the entire album STREET SURVIVORS by Lynyrd Skynyrd, Dr. Hook "When You're In Love With A Beautiful Woman", and Jimmy Buffett's "Coconut Telegraph"

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Jeffrey W Massey
1dEdited

The Muscle Shoals area is exceptionally rich in history. Another incredible event to happen in the area had to do with Henry Ford and Thomas Edison. The Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) began building dams along the Tennessee River in the early 20th century to provide electric power to thousands of rural Americans. Building on this sentiment, Henry Ford and Thomas Edison came up with the idea of building a shining metropolitan paradise just outside of Muscle Shoals utilizing hydroelectric power. The book ELECTRIC CITY by Thomas Hager is a fascinating glimpse into the plans and eventual demise of a dream never fully realized. A dream put into motion by two of America's richest and most influential men.

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