The Swampers and crew at Muscle Shoals Sound Studios in 1973

In recognition of its storied history, the main building of the Muscle Shoals Sound Studio in Sheffield, Alabama, was added to the National Register of Historic Places on June 2, 2006. The small stone structure, once a production facility for manufacturing caskets, was at that moment officially enshrined as a cultural landmark, not only for the people of Alabama, but for music lovers around the world.

Some of the greatest singers, bands, and songwriters of all time have chosen to record their music inside the hallowed walls of Muscle Shoals Sound, especially during the studio’s heyday - the 1970’s and early 1980’s. The last time I personally paid a visit, a group from Ireland was walking around building and grounds, taking photographs and try to find a way inside. When I asked one of their party if they knew about The Swampers he immediately started singing “Sweet Home Alabama”.

Muscle Shoals Sound Studios were utilized by Willie Nelson (album Phases and Stages), the Rolling Stones (“Wild Horses” and “Brown Sugar”), Bob Seger (“Night Moves” and “Mainstreet”), Paul Simon (“Kodachrome”), Rod Stewart (“Tonight’s The Night”), and Bob Dylan (his Grammy-winning Gospel album Slow Train Coming) just to name a few. All these greats, and many others, booked time at Muscle Shoals Sound to record some of their most enduring work.

While Muscle Shoals is easily the most recognized name in the region, the four communities encompassing this area along the Tennessee River are, in many ways, a single unit. It’s difficult to know where one ends, and another begins. The four communities are Florence, Sheffield, Muscle Shoals, and Tuscumbia, Alabama, and all exist as a single metropolitan unit. Only Florence (the oldest and largest) is truly separate, located north of the Tennessee River. Florence also encompasses the University of North Alabama, with its beautiful campus and vibrant nightlife.

So, what makes the Muscle Shoals area so special? That’s hard to say.

Musical roots run deep in this part of Alabama. Sam Phillips, founder of Sun Records in Memphis, and the man who brought Elvis, Johnny Cash, and Jerry Lee Lewis to the world, was born in Florence, as was the legendary W.C. Handy, considered by many to be the “Father of the Blues”. This part of Alabama is set apart geographically in many ways; its terrain is quite rocky and given to rolling hills. The Tennessee River begins flowing north just after passing through Muscle Shoals; one of the only places in North America where this occurs. Even the Indians took note of this fact.

While certainly bluesy, swampy, agricultural, and acutely rural, it is difficult to describe what makes the Muscle Shoals area different. Whatever the reasons, it has allowed this part of the world to flourish artistically, to fuse Rock-and-Roll and Rhythm and Blues into something special for decades of music lovers. Just listen to all the great music recorded in and around Muscle Shoals and you will quickly be a believer.

U2 frontman Bono has been quoted as describing the sound around Muscle Shoals as “magical,” something “originating down deep in the earth, an energy that can’t be duplicated.” Jimmy Johnson, guitarist for The Swampers said, “The Muscle Shoals sound is all about the beat, the drums and the bass get it all started.” Whatever it is, I just call it “magic.”

(L) Jerry Wexler head of Atlantic Records, and Willie Nelson outside Muscle Shoals Sound Studio during the 1974 recording of Phases and Stages. Notice their t-shirts.

Of course, there would never have been a Muscle Shoals Sound Studios without the founding of the world-renown F.A.M.E. studios, located only a mile away in Muscle Shoals. F.A.M.E. came about in 1959 when partners Rick Hall and Billy Sherrill, two exceptionally talented men who would make their own individual marks in the music world, accepted an offer from their friend Tom Stafford to set up a recording studio above his father’s drugstore in Florence. History tells us that Stafford was the official Beatnik in Florence, a hipster in an otherwise square, conservative Southern town.

Known officially as Florence Alabama Music Enterprises, “F.A.M.E.” studios soon became as famous in music circles as the well-known studios in New York, Nashville, and Los Angeles. The original offices and studio was located above City Drug Store in downtown Florence. Before the trio found real success, the collaboration began to go south. Rick Hall, citing creative differences, decided to leave Sherrill and Stafford. He then moved his operation to a former tobacco warehouse on Wilson Dam Road in Muscle Shoals. The split occurred in 1961, and that same year Hall recorded the first hit record, Arthur Alexander’s “You Better Move On”. Hall took the proceeds from that success and further upgraded the studio. Then he began marketing his services to record producers in New York and Memphis.

Rick Hall outside the world famous F.A.M.E. studio

In 1963, Hall had another massive hit with Jimmy Hughes classic “Steal Away”. Rick Hall was now off and running, going on to record some of the most famous sounds of the era. Here’s a brief list of the great music recorded by Rick Hall at F.A.M.E. studios: Percy Sledge “When A Man Loves A Woman”, Aretha Franklin “Respect”, Wilson Pickett “Mustang Sally”, Clarence Carter “Patches”, and Etta James “I’d Rather Go Blind”. Even the Osmond Brothers in 1971 with their #1 hit “One Bad Apple”.

Singer Aretha Franklin considers her 1967 collaboration with Rick Hall the “turning point” in her career, as she went from struggling artist to the “Queen of Soul.” According to Hall, one of the reasons for F.A.M.E.’s success during a period of stiff competition from rival studios in New York, Los Angeles, and Nashville was his policy of overlooking the issue of race. This type of carefree environment is what drew a young, unknown guitarist named Duane Allman from California to Muscle Shoals to eventually play with Wilson Pickett and others. Years before the Allman Brothers Band became the number one act in rock music, Duane Allman was a session player for Rick Hall at F.A.M.E.

While there was unrest down in Montgomery and Selma, Muscle Shoals was relatively calm in terms of race relations. Why? Partly because at the height of the civil rights movement, Muscle Shoals only had a 10 percent African-American population—too small to feel threatening to white people who believed in segregation, and too small to warrant any massive civil rights demonstrations. Yes, there was segregation in Muscle Shoals, but people did regularly cross the boundaries. This kind of tolerance allowed black artists to visit Muscle Shoals without any of the concerns they might have had going further south in Alabama.

These are important points; the culture surrounding Muscle Shoals was truly a hybrid of black and white. Black and white musicians collaborated to create something unique. It’s kind of like at Stax Records in Memphis, where the house band, Booker T. & the MGs, was half Black and half white. The white guys had long been obsessed with Black music.

Bob Dylan standing in front of the Muscle Shoals Sound Studios

Writing in his autobiography Rick Hall said, “It was a dangerous time, but the studio was a safe haven where blacks and whites could work together in musical harmony.”

Another big difference, when artists came to the Muscle Shoals area to record, they had nothing to do but be in the studio. There was no alcohol because the county was dry. Sure, there was alcohol bootlegged into town, but it wasn’t like you could go out after a session, go drinking, and the next day struggle to get in the studio. Basically, you’re in the studio or you’re in a hotel. The Holiday Inn loved musicians coming to town, since they were huge moneymakers. The hotel set up a suite with a piano and state-of-the-art recording equipment so musicians could make small demos or write songs. Some artists would rent the suite for up to a week just to write songs before going into the studio to record. Muscle Shoals turned out to be the perfect place to make music.

The other intangible that made F.A.M.E. so incredibly unique was the group of ultra-talented musicians assembled by Rick Hall to play session music. Affectionately known as The Swampers, these guys were immortalized in Lynyrd Skynyrd’s song “Sweet Home Alabama” with the line, “Muscle Shoals has got The Swampers, and they’ve been known to pick a song or two.” The Swampers consisted of David Hood (bass guitar), Barry Beckett (keyboards), Roger Hawkins (drums), and Jimmy Johnson (lead guitar). Concerns over money and musical independence drove The Swampers away from F.A.M.E. in 1969, and they eventually decided to start their own studio, calling their new home Muscle Shoals Sound Studios.

A young Rod Stewart inside the Muscle Shoals Sound Studios. The recording session in Alabama was the first outside of England for the famous rock star.

The breakup was a rough on all involved, as it was especially difficult for Rick Hall to part with a group of talented musicians he had mentored for several years, and it would take nearly a decade for the fences to be mended. Nevertheless, it can be argued that neither could have existed without the other, and today the entire musical world owes a debt of gratitude to Muscle Shoals, a small southern town most people have never heard of.

Music historian Peter Guralnick had this to say in his 1986 book Sweet Soul Music: Rhythm and Blues the Southern Dream of Freedom. “The whole tangled racial history of the Muscle Shoals region, the intimate terms on which it is lived, its many passions and contradictions, played a decisive role in the forging of a new culture, one which the North’s polite lip service to liberalism could never have achieved. Ultimately, Southern soul music derives, I believe, its essence from the Southern dream of freedom. Cultures mixed together and dreams came true.”

I like to believe that thirst for freedom is still alive and well in my home state, yearned for by both black and white.

The entire history of music in Muscle Shoals is captured in the 2013 award-winning documentary Muscle Shoals, which includes interviews from all the great musical talents already mentioned. Here is a link.

Next week I plan to take a look at the city of Macon, Georgia, and the beginnings of Southern Rock.

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