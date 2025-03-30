March 30, 1867

It was on this date that Tsar Alexander II, the monarch leading Russia, decided through proxy to make one of the greatest real estate transactions in history, selling the territory of Alaska to the United States for the incredible price of $.02 an acre. This transaction consisted of adding over 3 million square miles to our nation (see above), a figure that dwarfed the measly 828,000 square miles of the Louisiana Purchase in 1803. The United States was on a roll.

While it seems somehow scandalous today that the U.S. would desire to own all North America, this idea was a well-known goal of U.S. administrations during the 19th century. With this in mind, Russia had offered to sell Alaska to the United States in 1859, viewing Great Britain as their greatest rival in the Pacific region. Tsa Alexander thought the U.S. could hold the British in check without Russians having to maintain a colony, one that was quite expensive and of little real value. Unfortunately, the looming U.S. Civil War delayed the sale, but after that horrible conflict was settled, Secretary of State William Seward quickly took up negotiations with the Russians.

On March 30, 1867, Minister Edouard de Stoeckl, representative of the Tsar, met in Washington D.C. with U.S. representatives. The parties agreed to a proposal to purchase Alaska for $7.2 million. The Senate approved the treaty of purchase on April 9; President Andrew Johnson signed the treaty on May 28, and Alaska was formally transferred to the United States on October 18, 1867.

This purchase ended Russia’s presence in North America and ensured U.S. access to the Pacific northern rim. For three decades after its purchase the United States paid little attention to Alaska, which was governed under military, naval, or Treasury rule or, at times, no visible rule at all. The strategic importance of Alaska was finally recognized during World War II as technology allowed long range aircraft and radio transmissions into the Pacific rim.

Alaska became a state on January 3, 1959. The word Alaska is derived from the Aleut Indians, who called the area “Alyeska”, or “great land”.

