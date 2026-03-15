Aerial photo of Elba 1929. The course of the Pea River can be seen in the top right corner of the photograph.

March 15, 1929

After a long period of drought during 1928, heavy rain began to fall in Alabama between February 27 and March 5, 1929. The southeastern part of the state received more than 30 inches of rain during this seven-day period, causing the Pea River and its tributaries to become swollen.

Flood warnings went out around the town of Elba, where the Pea River joins Whitewater Creek, eventually emptying into the Choctawhatchee River. In the end, it was too late, as residents saw floodwaters rise at frightening levels. The resulting flood was the worst in Alabama state history to date as the Pea River crested at 43.5 feet by early afternoon March 15. The city of Elba saw 16 to 20 feet of water in the streets. Buildings collapsed and thousands of people were stranded on rooftops for up to three days before being rescued.

The town had survived a similar flood in 1865, a fact that prompted the citizens to rebuild the town once again, this time adding a series of sturdy levees to control flood waters. Unfortunately, in 1990 the worst flood on record breached the levees when the Pea River crested at 48 feet. As Elba is only 40 miles from my hometown, I personally witnessed the devastation from the 1990 flood, and was of the opinion the town would never recover. But it did, and Elba, Alabama, stands today as a testament to hard work and perseverance. Levees have been fortified and there has been significant engineering of the waterway upstream to hopefully prevent a repeat of these terrible natural disasters.

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