Aftermath of the Great Chicago Fire

The Great Chicago Fire, which burned almost four square miles of central Chicago, began sometime between October 7th and 8th of 1871. For those accustomed to visualizing more rural measurements, a square mile is 640 acres. So, the fire burned almost 2,500 acres of the city, the size of a very large farm.

It was estimated that Chicago was home to 324,000 inhabitants at the time, and the number of people left homeless was approximately 90,000, or one out of every three. More than three hundred deaths were contributed to the monster blaze or the efforts to bring it under control.

Chicago was ripe for a catastrophe of this sort, especially considering that the most common building material of the day was wood, and extreme drought had reduced rainfall to only one inch since July 4. Fire departments, and the infrastructure for fighting fires were in their infancy at the time, and building codes allowed structures to be built in very close concentrations. All these factors contributed greatly to the severity of the fire.

While there is little doubt that the fire started in a barn owned by Patrick O’Leary, the exact cause of the fire is a mystery. The barn was located at 137 DeKoven Street, on the city’s southwest side, and quickly spread north and east. Strong winds spun the fire into a deadly inferno almost immediately, and once the fire jumped the south branch of the Chicago River it was completely out of control. The fire destroyed an estimated 17, 500 buildings and seventy miles of street.

Adjusted for inflation, the only disasters involving fire in U.S. history that surpassed the economic devastation of The Great Chicago Fire were the San Francisco Earthquake of 1906, and the 2001 World Trade Center Bombings.