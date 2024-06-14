Chuck Barris while hosting The Gong Show

The television game show known as The Gong Show debuts on this date. Created and hosted by the multi-talented Chuck Barris, the show ran on NBC and became somewhat of a cult hit. Performers came out on stage to sing or do a particular bit and if their act was considered “subpar” a large gong was struck and they were rejected. During its run Barris became a minor celebrity.

An interesting character never lacking in confidence, Barris started from the bottom as a lowly page for NBC television in New York City. After a few years he had muscled his way up the ladder and landed a job working for Dick Clark’s American Bandstand, which aired on ABC. Suddenly intrigued by the music business, Barris began trying his hand at song writing. After several minor hits, he penned “Palisades Park” for singer Freddy Cannon in 1962. The song peaked at #3 on the Billboard Hot 100.

After moving to Los Angeles, Barris became the head of daytime programming for ABC, working in that capacity for a couple of years. Barris antagonized his superiors constantly, saying that his ideas for game shows were better than anything the studios were airing. After none of his ideas became a reality, Barris formed Chuck Barris Productions in 1965, and almost immediately put together a new show for ABC called The Dating Game. Hosted by Jim Lange and wildly popular, the show featured three contestants who competed for a date with a person blocked from their view. The contestants' sexy banter and its “flower power” studio set were a revolution for the game show genre.

Chuck Barris would most likely be a footnote in television history, except for the release of his autobiography in 1984 entitled Confessions of a Dangerous Mind. Barris proclaims in the book that he worked for the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) as an assassin during the 1960’s and 1970’s. He claimed to have killed, on the U.S. Government’s orders, more than two dozen men and women during this period. In 2002, a feature film version of the book was directed by George Clooney and starred Sam Rockwell in the lead role. Clooney has since distanced himself from the project saying it was “a mistake.”

The CIA denied Barris ever worked for them in any capacity. After the release of the movie, CIA spokesman Paul Nowack said Barris' assertions that he worked for the spy agency were “completely ridiculous and absolutely not true.” In an interview with NBC’s The Today Show in 1984, admitted to having made the story up. "No, I was never a CIA hit man. I never did those things. I once applied for the CIA, and while I was going through the process, I got a job and went on television. But I had always wondered what would have happened if I had done both."

I guess Chuck Barris lends credence to the fact that in California, and especially the television culture of Los Angles, dreams and reality walk a fine line. Chuck Barris passed away on March 21, 2017, at his home in upstate New York. No word whether or not any CIA operatives were present at the time.