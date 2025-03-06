March 6, 1982

Now we’re going back to the era of big hair and strange clothes as Beauty and the Beat, the debut record by the all-girl band The Go-Go’s, rises to Number 1 on the Billboard Album Chart. This would be the first time in music history that an all-female band would achieve one of popular music’s highest honors.

Released on July 14, 1981, the album steadily climbed the album chart behind two catchy singles, “Our Lips Are Sealed” (reaching #20) and “We Got the Beat” (reaching #2). The album stayed at the top of the chart for six consecutive weeks and ranked second in Billboard’s year-end Top 100 of 1982, finishing just behind the self-titled album Asia (I had forgotten that band even existed). Selling more than two million copies, Beauty and the Beat was RIAA certified as Double Platinum by 1983 and was considered a cornerstone of the American New Wave movement.

The core of The Go-Go’s were friends Belinda Carlisle and Jane Wiedlin, who met in southern California in the late 1970’s. The pair discovered a shared an interest in punk rock music, tacky clothes and big hairand. After attending a 1978 Sex Pistols show in San Francisco, they decided to start their own band, even though neither of them was very accomplished with playing music. They were, however, fast learners and original lineup was Belinda Carlisle (lead vocals), Charlotte Caffey (lead guitar), Gina Schock (drums), Kathy Valentine (bass), Jane Wiedlin (rhythm guitar).

While their reputation continued to grow around southern California, The Go-Gos had trouble finding a record deal. Belinda Carlisle stated in a later Rolling Stone interview that there existed “a strong anti-female bias running through the record industry” during this time, and the only label willing to sign them was I.R.S. Records, a London-based label that had cut a deal with A&M Records to recruit talent in the U.S. The label was founded by Miles Copeland III, a keen judge of talent, who turned I.R.S. into easily the most influential independent record label of the 1980s.

Besides The Go-Gos, Copeland and I.R.S. Records would eventually sign a host of talented bands such as The Fine Young Cannibals, Camper Van Beethoven, The Bangles, John Cale, and best of all REM, who would become the crown jewel of Copeland’s indie empire.

